Law needed to protect villagers from wild animals

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 28): The Sabah government should look into formulating an act to protect villagers from falling victim to wild animals, especially elephants, the Sabah State Assembly was told on Monday.

Datuk Masiung Banah (Independent-Kuamut) said there are laws to protect wildlife, but the situation will be difficult for residents when wild animals which are protected by laws destroy crops and endanger the lives of villagers.

“Many residents in my area suffered huge losses when their padi and oil palm holdings were destroyed by wild elephants. Some even lost their lives while protecting their crops.

“They are worried about killing the elephants as they fear prosecution, so the government needs to do something in this matter,” he said when debating the Sabah Budget for 2023 here.

He said the proposed act could have provisions for the state government to give a form of compensation such as crop or cash aid to residents who were victims of attacks by wild animals.