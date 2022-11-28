Margma hopes new govt picks MPIC minister with close understanding of industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Rubber Glove Manufacturers Association (MARGMA) is hoping that the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) minister to be appointed by the new government would be someone with a thorough understanding of this export-oriented industry.

In a statement, the association congratulated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as the 10th prime minister of Malaysia and believes his administration would lead the country towards the desired economic recovery.

President Dr Supramaniam Shanmugam said, however, in the wake of strong global competition faced by the industry, MARGMA hopes that due consideration is given to someone who has previously helmed the MPIC portfolio and has a thorough understanding of the industry.

“The rubber glove industry is continuously needing to innovate and advance itself to face global competition amidst economic uncertainties, and our ministerial leadership will be essential for this purpose.

“The industry currently leads in innovative production of medical examination and surgical gloves as the world’s largest producer supplying to 195 countries and fulfilling about 65 per cent of global demand and is poised to make a comeback in 2023 with a far better performance than this year,” he said.

MARGMA noted that the upstream and downstream industries should be drawn closer together and the prime minister is urged to make the best consideration for the industry and for Malaysia to continue playing its humanity role in producing essential personal protective equipment for global healthcare needs. — Bernama