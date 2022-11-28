Motorcyclist killed in crash along Jalan Miri Airport

MIRI (Nov 28): A motorcyclist died after the bike he was riding skidded and was then hit from behind by another motorcycle near Taman Awam Miri, along Jalan Miri Airport on yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu, who confirmed receiving a police report, said the incident occurred around 4.30am.

“Investigation found that the accident involved a Yamaha Lagenda motorcycle ridden by a 20-year-old man and another motorcycle ridden by a 15-year-old male.

“The accident is believed to have occurred when the rider of the Yamaha Lagenda crashed on his own before being hit by a motorcycle coming from behind,” he said in a statement.

The older motorcyclist suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel from Miri Hospital.

Following a police report, an investigation paper was opened under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Alexson also advised the public not to allow their underage children to ride or drive any vehicle as it is against the law.

According to Section 39(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, no one under the age of 16 years is permitted to drive a motor vehicle on the road.