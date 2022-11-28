Nanga Antawau association says at least two Sarawakians should be considered for DPM post

SIBU (Nov 28): Pertubuhan Kebajikan Nanga Antawau has called for at least two MPs from Sarawak to be considered for the Deputy Prime Minister 2 post, one of whom should be a Dayak.

In a press statement today, association chairman Bujal Jantai opined that Petra Jaya MP Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof should not be the sole candidate from Sarawak.

“There should be at least two (candidates) then for our Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to decide who is the most appropriate candidate for the job.

“There should be at least one Dayak candidate as DPM 2. Why the Dayak? We have been loyal and stronger supporters of the government,” he said.

Bujal pointed out that the late Tun Datuk Patinggi Temenggong Jugah Barieng played an important role in the formation of Malaysia.

“Since independence Dayaks have been contributing their fair share to Malaysia; in sickness and in health the Dayak have always been there for Malaysia.

“The Dayak’s motto ‘Agi Idup Agi Ngelaban’ (fight to the death) has always been our principle in Malaysia. It is not being racist or politically motivated but a matter of recognition due to the Dayaks of Malaysia,” he stressed.

According to Bujal whether or not Anwar chooses a Dayak for the post is secondary as it is his prerogative.

“The two candidates from Sarawak must be multiracial. By submitting only one sole candidate also does not give our PM a choice in candidates,” he said.

New Straits Times recently reported a Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) source as saying that Fadillah is the sole choice for the DPM’s position.

The source said Fadillah’s position as GPS chief whip in Parliament as well as previously being a senior minister, which is equivalent to a deputy prime minister’s post, makes him the most qualified candidate.