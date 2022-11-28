PM Anwar says will name Cabinet soon, but unity government requires consultation

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said he must consult his coalition’s partners in order to decide the composition of his Cabinet, but added that one would be named as early as possible.

Speaking to reporters after chairing a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting today, Anwar said all parties were entitled to provide their views on who should be on his Cabinet, but it was ultimately his decision.

“But as I said, this is not a normal situation. The national unity government involves many parties, and before I make my decision, I must listen to all views.

“And another problem is that the Cabinet is to be reduced in size. Previously, 50 (ministers) is OK, 60 is OK, 70 is OK, and if that still isn’t enough, there are special envoys,” he said. — Malay Mail

