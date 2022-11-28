PM to use existing vehicle at office, rejects Mercedes S600

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has decided to use whatever vehicle is available at the office for daily use and rejected a Mercedes S600.

The Prime Minister through a post on Facebook said the decision was made as he did not want any new expenses to be incurred.

“I would like to inform you that yesterday (Saturday), I refused to use a Mercedes S600 vehicle that was purchased and obtained by the Prime Minister’s Department before I came into office,” he said.

Anwar, 75, who was sworn in as the 10th Prime Minister before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at the Istana Negara here on Thursday, previously announced that he would reduce unnecessary expenses in his administration. – Bernama