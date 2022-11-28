Rotary Pan Borneo Joint Club project promotes environmental charities

KUCHING (Nov 28): The Rotary Pan Borneo Joint Club Project has introduced the multi-objective charities concept that benefits the low-income groups, the community and the environment.

The project, implemented in collaboration with Tanoti Sdn Bhd, Yayasan Hasanah and the Pakej Rangsangan Ekonomi Prihatin Rakyat (Prihatin), will see a total of 3,000 recipients from the low-income families with young children receiving packs of reusable diapers.

Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah said the diaper packs distribution is part of Rotary Club’s annual projects in Pan Borneo which covers Sarawak, Sabah and Brunei.

“The goal of the project is to help low-income families or mothers with babies or young children by offering them packs of reusable diapers that have been sewn and assembled by tailors from the B40 group in Sarawak.

“We hope that this provision can help ease their financial burden,” she said at the handover ceremony of the Rotary Pan Borneo Joint Club Project at Tanoti House here yesterday.

The project, she added, will also benefit 85 tailors from the B40 group in the urban and rural areas as they are also earning some income by helping sew the diapers.

Adding on, Fatimah said the reusable diaper concept is central to sustainability because it helps save materials that can be reused from ending up in landfills.

“I see so many disposable diapers in the landfill even in small towns like Dalat, where a lot of waste cannot be disposed of, including diapers.

“Imagine how many disposable diapers are used in a family with small children. This is something that is worrying from the environmental point of view,” Fatimah, who is Dalat assemblywoman, said.

Meanwhile, Rotary International 3310 district governor Joanne Kam expressed her hope that the project can improve the lives of the community, adding that it also serves as a platform for the club to further understand the needs of low-income families.

About 28 Rotary Clubs in Sarawak, Sabah and Brunei will assist in distributing the 3,000 reusable diapers to the needy families.