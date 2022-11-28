Sagah hopes PM picks Bidayuh GPS MPs to be in federal Cabinet

KUCHING (Nov 28): Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn hopes Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim can accommodate Bidayuh MPs from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the new federal Cabinet.

He said the choice, of course, is the prerogative of GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“I also hope the Prime Minister will accommodate the Bidayuhs from GPS recommended by the Premier to be in federal Cabinet,” the Tarat assemblyman said when asked on his expectations of the new federal Cabinet line-up.

There are two Bidayuh MPs from GPS — Datuk Willie Mongin (Puncak Borneo) and Dato Sri Richard Riot (Serian).

Willie is a member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), while Riot is Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) deputy president.

Under the previous federal administration, Willie was deputy minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities while Riot was special envoy of the Prime Minister to East Asia.

In the Nov 19 election, Willie defeated his closest contender Diog Dios from Pakatan Harapan (PH) by a majority of 13,338 votes.

He garnered 29,457 votes while Diog received 16,119 votes, and Iana Akam from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PBB) obtained 5,578 votes.

Riot also won the Serian seat with a convincing majority of 16,697 votes in a four-cornered fight against independent Dr Alim lmpira, Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) Elsiy Tingang, and Democratic Action Party’s (DAP) Learry Jabol.

Both Puncak Borneo and Serian are Bidayuh-majority seats. The former comprises the state constituencies of Tarat, Mambong, and Serembu while the latter comprises the state seats of Bukit Semuja, Kedup, and Tebedu.