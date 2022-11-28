Seraban association backs calls for appointment of Dayak DPM

KUCHING (Nov 28): The Seraban Welfare Association (Seraban) fully supports the proposal for Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government to appoint a Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) from Sarawak’s Dayak community.

Chairman Narok Ukin said if this position is given to a Dayak, it will show that the new government is more inclusive and concerned about administration and governance.

He said as the positions of Head of State and Premier in Sarawak are filled by Muslim Bumiputeras, it would be appropriate for a non-Muslim Bumiputera to be given the DPM post.

“Therefore, Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, member of parliament for Kapit is seen as the most qualified candidate to shoulder the responsibility as DPM 2.

“He not only has experience as a deputy minister and federal minister, but also holds key positions in Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) as secretary-general,” he said in a statement today.

Narok said while the decision to appoint the DPM is the PM’s prerogative, the federal Cabinet must include MPs from all races and religions.

He added Seraban also hopes the unity government will succeed in bringing Malaysians out of the uncertain economic chaos and further drive the country’s progress in future.