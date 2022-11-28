State-level Kumang RNI winner receives RM15,000 education sponsorship

BINTULU (Nov 28): Sherry Bulin, 29, was crowned winner of Kumang Raban Ngepan Iban (RNI) Sarawak State Level 2022 after defeating eight other finalists on Saturday night.

Sherry received a RM15,000 educational sponsorship on top of a cash prize of RM5,000, a crown and sash, and also became RNI 2022 ambassador.

First runner-up which carries the ‘Lulong’ title went to Diyamirza Nantai David, 21, who took home RM3,000 and an educational sponsorship worth RM10,000 among other sponsored prizes.

The ‘Selinggar Matahari’ title for the second runner-up went to Stephy Sharon Saging, 18, who received RM2,000 and educational sponsorship worth RM7,000.

Meanwhile, the Keling RNI 2022 category was won by 22-year-old Rochester Lenno Ganti who outshone 11 other contenders.

He received RM5,000 as well as an educational sponsorship worth RM15,000, a trophy, a sash and other sponsored prizes, and became RNI 2022 ambassador for the year.

Joshua Amir Sibat, 27, won the ‘Laja’ title as first runner-up and took home a cash prize of RM3,000 plus an educational sponsorship of RM10,000.

Joshua, who is from Limbang, also won the ‘Keling Pengelandik Main Asal Iban’ and ‘Keling Pemadu Mentas’ categories, receiving cash prizes of RM500 and RM100, respectively.

Timothy Nang, 28, won the ‘Bungai Nuing’ title as second runner-up and received RM2,000 along with an educational sponsorship worth RM7,000.

Speaking at the event, RNI president Steven Abas Patrick Agus expressed his hope for Dayak youths to work together and continue to dignify the custom and culture through proper channels and platforms.

He said RNI is one of the best mediums for the youth to dignify the local ethnic art and culture in this state.

“I hope this prestigious event could be included in Sarawak’s tourism calendar to further elevate the local ethnic arts and highlight the traditional costumes and unique accessories of the Iban tribe at the national and international level,” he said.

Among those present at the event were Ukar Kelayang representating Bintulu MP Dato Sri Tiong King Sing, Penghulu Enggah Nuga and Pertubuhan Belia Dayak Sarawak vice president Martin Saba Changgai.