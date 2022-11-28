The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus to make M’sian debut at Sunbear Festival 2022

KUCHING (Nov 28): Internationally-acclaimed American rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus will be making their Malaysian debut at Sunbear Festival 2022 here this December.

Most known for their platinum-certified single ‘Face Down’, the band is slated to perform on the festival’s second day (Dec 10) as one of the main headliners.

Festival organisers told The Borneo Post they felt inspired to bring back a nostalgic, ‘emo-fest’ vibe with The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus in Kuching after the announcement of the ‘When We Were Young’ emo-themed music festival by Live Nation in the United States earlier this year.

“Seeing some of the featured acts of the festival (such as My Chemical Romance, Green Day, Paramore, Good Charlotte) made us eager to bring back emo. If you recall back in 2006, people would listen and sing their lungs out (to those songs) during school breaks, hanging out sessions or even during sleepovers.

“So we figured it’d be nice to relive those memories with the people as most of us bonded through our love for emo music,” they said.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus fans can expect some of their earlier hits during their repertoire, which would indubitably bring back nostalgia for festival-goers and let them relive 2006.

The five-piece band from Middleburg, Florida have achieved Gold and Platinum certification from RIAA as well as having their songs streamed worldwide.

The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus have produced over five albums, with their most recent offering ‘The Awakening’ released in 2018.

Their current line-up comprises brothers Ronnie and Randy Winter, Josh Burke, Joey Westwood and Jon Espy.

To enjoy a special 30 per cent discount on tickets, bring three Sunbear logo cut-outs published in The Borneo Post print edition along with reports on the festival to Tirta Barong, Wayang Street here to redeem the discount for one ticket.

To be eligible for the offer, follow Sunbear Festival and The Borneo Post on Facebook or Instagram.

The discount is limited to only 200 tickets and offer ends Dec 5.

For more information on the festival, follow Sunbear Festival on Facebook and Instagram or call 0165768797 or email liveinkch@gmail.com.

The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo are the official Sarawak Media Partners for Sunbear Festival 2022.