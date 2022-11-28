Ting: Miri to become Sarawak’s craft hub

MIRI (Nov 28): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts wants Miri to be Sarawak’s craft hub for the northern region.

Its deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting said this is based on the fact that most of Sarawak’s famous crafts originate from the northern region.

“The upcoming crafts fair event dubbed ‘Proudly Sarawak: Best of Sarawak Crafts’ which will be held from Dec 2 to 11 at Bintang Mega Mall will mark the initial effort for Miri to serve as the craft hub for the northern region.

“As we all know most of Sarawak famous crafts like beads, iron smiting for ‘parang’, Orang Ulu baskets, Penan bags and many more originate from the northern region of Sarawak,” he said during the press conference at Meritz Hotel yesterday.

In view of that, Ting said more crafts events will be held with Miri being the platform for the local craft-makers in the northern region to promote and market their products effectively.

On the upcoming crafts fair event, he said that the event is organised by Sarawak Craft Council in collaboration with Batik Linut Sdn Bhd.

“This year, the event will have 20 vendors mostly from the northern region participating. This event will then be held annually as we aim to eventually attract more vendors,” he said.

He also said that Sarawak Craft Council plans to double the number of participants for the event next year and he believes that the event will further boost Miri’s tourism.

He also hopes that the event will pave way for Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) crafts trade.

“With good logistics and with the soon to be completed Miri Convention Centre, this event starts with firm footing in the north of Sarawak.

“Miri’s strategic location, being next to Brunei and Sabah, with direct flights from Singapore via Scoot and Air Asia – is in itself a bonus to the event and further promotes Miri as a tourist’s destination,” he added.

Also present were Sarawak Craft Council’s assistant administrative officer Esther Luat, Batik Linut Sdn Bhd’s managing director Diana Rose and Bintang Megamall event manager Allen Wong.