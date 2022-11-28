Two pets killed in fire that destroyed Matang house’s cat room

KUCHING (Nov 28): Two pet cats were killed after a fire destroyed a room used to keep them in a double-storey house at M Avenue, Jalan Matang here this morning.

A Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesman said a report on the incident came in around 6.35am.

Upon receiving the call, a team of firefighters was dispatched to the scene.

“When the firefighters arrived at the location, they found that the fire had destroyed a room for keeping cats on the ground floor of the two-storey house, with an area of ​​30 by 25 square feet.

“The fire had also spread to the living room of the house, and it had been put out by the homeowner before firefighters reached the scene,” the spokesman said in a statement.

He said due to the homeowner’s fast actions, the fire only destroyed about 30 per cent of the house.

“The operation ended at 7.30am,” he added.

It was unclear how many cats were being housed in the cat room.