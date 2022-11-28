Venue change sees Miri Country Music Fest surpass 2,000-spectator target

MIRI (Nov 28): The staging of the two-day Miri Country Music Fest (MCMF) at Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club enabled it to surpass the target of 2,000 spectators, said festival curator Gracie Geikie.

She said the change of venue had allowed more visitors including from outside Miri to come and enjoy the festival, which ended yesterday.

“We have reached our target because we have a bigger venue and I’m confident that Miri is ready for more large-scale festivals,” she said.

MCMF, which debuted in 2014, was first held by the beach of Parkcity Everly Hotel which is no longer in operation.

It then shifted venue to Coco Cabana a few years later and then to Eastwood Valley Golf and Country Club this year. It was also held virtually in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This new location has given us an opportunity to increase the number of festival-goers where there were also visitors from Singapore and Kuala Lumpur. Among them were those who had attended this festival when it first started,” she added.

According to Gracie, the nine-year-old festival was the first of its kind in Malaysia and could be the first in the Southeast Asian region.

Compared to a concert, she said MCMF was an integrated event from all components involving the participation of local residents as well as stakeholders such as hotels, transport and tourism operators.

“I believed that whatever we do and wherever we do it, the local community must benefit from it. When they benefit, it means that we have succeeded,” she explained.

With safety being the key factor in organising any event, Gracie noted that MCMF has kept it as its top priority, adding that there will be more events lined up for its 10th anniversary celebration next year.

“Miri, being next to Brunei and now with frequent international flights from Singapore, it is therefore high-time to promote Miri as a venue for international events be they entertainment, conventions or exhibitions,” she said.