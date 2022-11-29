103 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 29): Sabah recorded 103 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, with only two patients in Category 4.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the rest are under Categories 1 and 2.

“Sabah continued to record a decrease in the number of new cases, and today the total number is 103, a reduction of 34 cases compared to yesterday’s figure.

“This decrease stems from a lower positivity rate of 8.39 per cent. The number of test samples was higher, 1,228 compared to 943 yesterday,” he said.

According to Masidi, three districts recorded double-digit cases namely Kota Kinabalu with 49 infections, Penampang 12 and Tawau 11.

Meanwhile, 16 districts recorded zero infection in the past 24 hours.

Districts with zero case are Beluran, Kalabakan, Kinabatangan, Kuala Penyu, Kudat, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Pitas, Putatan, Ranau, Semporna, Sipitang, Tambunan, Telupid , Tenom and Tongod.