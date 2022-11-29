Amelia crowned Ratu Kebaya of Durin Festival 2022

SIBU (Nov 29): Amelia Tina Naong was crowned ‘Ratu Kebaya’ of Durin Festival 2022 in the finale staged on Durin Waterfront near here on Sunday night.

She was adjusted the best among nine beauties who took part in the beauty pageant, organised by Sibu Rural District Council (MDLBS) and Durin Resident Community Association.

Along with the crown, sash and trophy, Amelia also walked away with a cash prize of RM1,500.

The respective runners-up were Michelle Cheryl Ann and Evalanie Theodora Freddy, who received RM1,000 and RM500.

The prizes were presented by SRDC chairman Sempurai Petrus Ngelai.

The beauty pageant was among the highlights of the three-day festival, where the closing ceremony on Sunday was enlivened by a showcase presented popular Iban artiste Rickie Andrewson.

The event was also attended by Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government officer (urban planning) Genam Consil, acting SRDC secretary Chiong Siew Ping, and Durin 2022 organising committee chairman Councillor Teo Boon Siew.