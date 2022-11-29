Annuar Musa calls for ‘national reconciliation’, urges others to stop disputing Anwar’s appointment as PM

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 29): Tan Sri Annuar Musa today called for a “national reconciliation” following a divisive 15th general election, which is still being disputed by some in Perikatan Nasional (PN) and its component parties.

The former communications minister also urged the public to stop disputing Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s appointment as prime minister, saying it has already been decreed by law and approved by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“Enough with this arguing and disputing, the focus should be on national reconciliation. Start a healing process that can create a strong government able to face the challenges of healing the country’s economy, social well being and be able to face a global political landscape that is increasingly challenging.

“Let us pray that all the 221 MPs will do their duty as best they can,” he said in a Facebook post.

Last week, Annuar Musa had already called for calm and asked his supporters to abide by the decision by the Agong to appoint a new prime minister.

There has been incitement of rioting on social media from disgruntled supporters of the opposition parties unhappy with Anwar’s ascension to become the 10th prime minister of Malaysia.

There were also reports of political leaders meeting in secret, fuelling rumors of another ‘Sheraton Move’ that saw the fall of the Pakatan Harapan administration in 2020.

Several PN politicians were also disgruntled with the Agong’s decision, with PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang saying in a veiled social media post using a football analogy — claiming that it was akin to a referee “gifting injury time” to a team facing a draw. — Malay Mail