Baru questions Unifor’s shares in quarries, timber company

KUCHING (Nov 29): Ba Kelalan assemblyman Baru Bian has called news that the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) owns shares in five quarries and one timber company “extremely disturbing”.

In a statement today, he said the immediate concern is why there is a need for Unifor to raise its own funds when it is supposed to receive funding directly from the Sarawak government.

“What is even more concerning is how a unit in the Premier’s office is able to own shares. Only a legal entity, such as an individual or a company, is able to own properties such as real estate and shares. What is the status of Unifor that it is able to receive such shares to hold as investments?

“I understand that it was to have been upgraded to a department, but even so, how can a department legally hold shares?” he asked.

According to Baru, there is nothing on Unifor’s website regarding an investment division, and neither is it stated that Unifor would become an owner of shares in businesses.

“This was obviously not the original intention when Unifor was set up, and we must look seriously at the broader implications of this move,” he said.

According to Baru, all recipients of Unifor funds must now think about who is monitoring and approving the shares acquired by Unifor.

He claimed that quarries and timber companies often face issues related to Native Customary Rights (NCR).

“What is Unifor’s stand on potential NCR land encroachments by these quarries and timber companies? Would giving a shareholding to Unifor bestow these businesses’ potentially questionable activities with an air of legitimacy and whitewash their wrongs?

“What would the recipients of these funds feel about the proceeds of these investments being ‘tainted’ with injustice to the Natives of Sarawak?

“The leaders of churches, temples, and other houses of worship should consider the role of Unifor in their administration and funding,” he opined.

According to Baru, while the recipients may be glad to receive funding from the state, religious leaders must also look at the sources of such funds.

He said they also need to consider the wisdom or otherwise of Unifor becoming involved in the business of generating revenue that may be directly in conflict with the principle of social-justice, which many religious organisations stand for.

After a farewell dinner for Unifor director Richard Lon last Thursday night, it was reported that Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, who is minister in charge of Unifor, said the unit now owns between 10 and 15 per cent shares in five quarries and one timber company in Sarawak.

He said this would help Unifor gain income for its charitable trust fund.

Unifor’s charitable trust fund was set up in 2019 to support the activities and welfare of non-Muslims living in Sarawak.

According to Uggah, the shares were given by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to help Unifor generate income.