Brunei to extend land border post hours, drop mandatory Covid-19 insurance

MIRI (Nov 29): Brunei will extend the opening hours of its land control border posts with Malaysia and discontinue mandatory medical insurance coverage starting Dec 1.

In the latest amendments to Covid-19 control measures, the Brunei government’s Covid-19 Steering Committee said in a statement that citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam, including foreign nationals, who wish to exit and enter the country via land, sea, and air will no longer be required to possess travel medical insurance with Covid-19 coverage.

Since Sept 15, 2022, travellers have been allowed to enter Brunei regardless of their vaccination status without having to undergo post-arrival Covid-19 tests to fill out the Arrival Declaration Form or obtain the Entry Travel Pass (ETP).

However, they are required to obtain medical travel insurance with a minimum coverage of BN$20,000 for short-term visitors (foreigners) for visits of fewer than 90 days.

The statement said from next month, travellers can voluntarily obtain such insurance for their own peace of mind are as it could cover any medical or treatment costs that may be incurred following any unexpected incident whilst overseas and not limited to Covid-19 infections alone.

Brunei citizens, who are travelling overseas are also encouraged to inform the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of their travel details by submitting them via MFA e-Register on the Ministry’s website.

Effective next month, operating hours for the Sungai Tujoh, Labu, Ujong Jalan, and Kuala Lurah Immigration Control Posts, which are currently operating from 6am to 8pm, will be between 6am and 10pm.

Sea control posts at Serasa Terminal Ferry, Serasa Vehicle Ferry, Muara Port, and Kuala Belait Wharf will continue to operate from 6am to 8pm.

In a move to the next phase, the Brunei government will also discontinue food distribution for Covid-19 cases from next month as the Covid-19 Steering Committee continues to monitor the current Covid-19 situation in the country.