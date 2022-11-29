Can assemblymen dress less formal for sitting? – Darrell

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 29): Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darrel Leiking proposed a simpler dressing for assemblymen when attending the State Legislative Assembly sitting.

“Why can’t we do something simpler like Singapore?

“We don’t need to wear a necktie, just a jacket, make it as easy and simple as possible,” he said at the August House during his debate on Tuesday.

He added that as the people’s representatives, he felt that there is no need to be overly formal when attending the sitting.

“There’s no need to dress up with fancy ties,” he said.

He added that the speaker could do the reform.

Darell also said flood in Penampang and Moyog is a very serious issue, and the government has to explain to those affected.

He said that the Federal government had announced the flood mitigation project since 2017 for Penampang and Moyog.

“What is the latest update?” asked Darell.

He added that some people are claiming that the flood is linked with the Pan Borneo highway project.

“The government has to explain to the rakyat about this,” he said.

Darell also asked about the allocation of RM3 million announced by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor for members of the opposition.

“Because the last allocation of RM2 million was not channelled to the opposition assemblyman but to the Chief Minister’s office. He must explain the RM3 million announced which is not channelled to the opposition,” he said.

Darell also lamented about water problems in Moyog and all over Sabah.

“We need to find a solution for the entire Sabah,” he said.

He also raised the issue of frequent blackouts in Penampang.