Dennis laments number of newborns in Baram registered for EFS still small

MIRI (Nov 29): The number of newborns in Baram registered to obtain the Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS) is still small, said Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

Therefore, he said there is a need to further promote the fund which was introduced by the state government in 2019.

“During the DUN (State Legislative Assembly) sitting recently, I have asked about the number of children born in Baram that have registered to obtain the endowment fund thus far.

“I was surprised to receive the feedback that out of the many child births in Baram; only about half have registered for the fund.

“Perhaps, there are still many parents who are not aware of the fund so I would like to urge everyone to help us promote this further,” he said.

Dennis pointed out that Deputy Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Datuk Rosey Yunus in the DUN sitting had disclosed that since 2019 until Oct 31 this year, Baram area recorded 622 births, and out of the total, 324 or 52 per cent have registered for the Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS) account.

“‘Sayanglah’ if children born in Sarawak especially those in the B40 families are not registered to obtain and enjoy the EFS benefits which include helping them to further their studies or as capital to start their careers when they reach the age of 18,” he added.

Dennis said this in his speech when officiating at the 2nd Reunion cum Fundraising Dinner organised by Persatuan Alumni SMK Long Lama Baram at Dynasty Hotel here on Sunday (Nov 27).

He also shared some insights on the Yayasan Sarawak international secondary school to be set up in Miri and the Sarawak Sovereign Wealth Future Fund Board which bill was recently passed during the DUN sitting, aimed at investing in the future of Sarawakian children through education.

On the event, Dennis congratulated the association for organising the reunion dinner which also served as a platform to raise funds for the association’s activities.

“School alumni such as this are set up to provide a platform for ex-students to continue maintaining good relationship among one another even after their school days. This is very important as part of the fabric of a good community and perhaps enhance economic opportunities.

“It is also a great opportunity to allow ex-students who today enjoy good life or have good economic standing to give back to the school in any form.

“Apart from helping to motivate the students, this will also allow the alumni to work together with the school authorities such as PIBG as there are still many things that need to be done to improve the school towards producing good students and well-rounded human capital,” added Dennis, who is also the association’s patron.

The event was made merrier with singing and dance performances, slide presentations of the alumni schooldays and activities as well as cake-cutting ceremony for the association’s 5th anniversary.

Among those attending the dinner were the association’s president cum organising chairperson Cr Margaret Nawan, community leaders, village heads, representatives of various government agencies and some 300 alumni of SMK Long Lama with their spouses.