Four recommendations to strengthen implementation of Sabah Budget

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 29): Kadamaian assemblyman Datuk Ewon Benedick has put forward four recommendations to strengthen the implementation of the Sabah Budget 2023.

The recommendations are not just for the implementation of the 2023 State Budget but also related to the Federal Budget for Sabah next year.

“For the first recommendation, I wish to reiterate my proposal to set up an Inter-Party Committee at the State Legislative Assembly to demand Sabah’s rights in the Malaysia Agreement and Federal Constitution, especially the 40 percent rights on federal revenue in Sabah,” he said.

“In the government bloc, the negotiation process will be continued. Meanwhile some of us have gone to the court to demand these Sabah’s rights. In the dynamics of the present politics, unity is important, and this is the time for us to strengthen our unity to demand for these rights,” he said.

“We can propose the collection of this 40% revenue with federal revenue that is easy to calculate such as income tax,” he said.

Ewon also suggested that the Sabah Government issue development bonds guaranteed by the Federal Government to be used to finance infrastructure development.

“My second recommendation is for the Sabah Government to issue development bonds and it needs to be guaranteed by the Federal Government. If the Federal Government cannot pay 40 percent of the federal revenue in Sabah at once, then they need to guarantee this bond as one of the approaches to implement Sabah’s 40 percent right,” he said.

Ewon who is also the incoming president of the United Kinabalu Progressive Organization (UPKO), also suggested that a trust account be created for the distribution of federal allocations.

“My third recommendation is for the Sabah Government to establish a special trust account to channel the federal allocations. This trust account is important so that there is no more allocation being returned to the federation at the end of each year when the project is not implemented.

“The federal allocation is for Sabah, so there is no reason why it should be returned if one of the projects is not implemented that year. What is important is the strict and efficient monitoring and coordination of project implementation,” he said.

“We want contractors and consultants who are mandated to implement the project to be strictly monitored by the government so that no project is delayed,” he said.

Ewon who is the Member of Parliament for Penampang, also suggested that the people’s representatives chair the project implementation monitoring committee in their respective areas.

“My fourth recommendation is for people’s representatives, whether assemblymen or members of parliament, to be allowed to chair the Monitoring Committee for the Implementation of High Impact Projects in their respective districts or areas.

“I believe that a lot can be resolved at the district level to speed up the implementation of development projects, but I also believe that there are still things that are beyond the jurisdiction of the district.

“If there is a matter that cannot be resolved at the district level, then it is the responsibility of the people’s representative as committee chairman to raise the matter in the Legislative Assembly, Dewan Rakyat or better yet in the Cabinet,” he said.

Ewon also expressed his willingness to cooperate with the Sabah Government led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Mohd Noor in accordance with the dynamics of the formation of the Federal Unity Government led by Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The general election has passed and has created a new dynamic of national politics through the formation of the Unity Government. As at the federal level, so is my hope at the Sabah level that we can mobilize efforts and unity to do the best for the people of Sabah. I want to start this cooperation with a greeting of unity,” he said.

Ewon stated this while discussing the Sabah 2023 state budget which was presented by the Chief Minister last Friday.