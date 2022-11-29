Ineligible PPR residents will be evicted – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 29): The State government has created a task force to conduct inspections and evict tenants who are found to be ineligible for the People’s Housing Project (PPR) homes in Sabah.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the move was to ensure that the homes are only for those who are truly eligible, and advised those in positions of power to not give out recommendation letters for the same reason.

Masidi said that the PPR project was not meant for long-term stay but more as a transit home before residents can afford their own place.

“This is not a unique issue as this is also happening in other PPRs. These homes are supposed to only be for people with the B40 or lower status. I do not know if some of the tenants there are hired drivers but I have personally seen expensive cars parked there.

“I know the decision to evict them might not be a popular one and I hope they understand that our intention is not to disturb their lives but rather to give the homes to people who need them more.

“I am also asking for everyone to not give out recommendation letters to others such as their friends who are ineligible,” he told the State Legislative Assembly here on Tuesday when responding to a question by Moyog assemblyman Datuk Darell Leiking.

Darell had inquired on rumours of ineligible tenants renting up to two or three homes in PPR Kibabaig through suspicious means, leaving many applications from those who might be eligible to be rejected.

The rental for a PPR unit is less than RM200 per month.

Masidi also assured that the government was doing its best to expedite the construction of other PPR units, which have been delayed for quite some time due to various reasons including technical issues.