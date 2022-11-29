Water supply coverage in Sarawak at 83.7 pct, says Minister

KUCHING (Nov 29): The overall water supply coverage in Sarawak has increased from 81.1 per cent to 83.7 per cent as of the second quarter of 2022, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Utilities and Telecommunications Minister said the increase of coverage encompassed both urban and rural areas.

“Coverage of water supply in rural areas has increased from 61.9 per cent in 2018 to 67.2 per cent as of the second quarter of this year.

“For urban areas, the coverage has reached 99 per cent,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

On another matter, Julaihi said the Sarawak government has provided subsidies totalling RM84.4 million for the Free Water Programme up till October this year.

The programme enables every household in the state to enjoy free water for the first RM5 of the monthly domestic water bill.

“As I’ve informed in the last Sitting, the Sarawak government has given a high subsidy for the supply of treated water to domestic users.

“In general, the cost of water production is between RM1.04 and RM1.78 for every 1,000 litres.

“But the water tariff charged to domestic users is only between 44 sen and 61 sen per 1,000 litres,” he explained.

He noted that the enforced water tariff has not been revised for the past 30 years since 1992.

On the Sarawak Water Supply and Water Grid Master Plan, Julaihi said a total of 28 water catchment areas have been gazetted.

“My ministry is taking steps to gazette 42 more water catchment areas to protect and preserve raw water sources to meet the increasing demand for water in the future,” he said.

He also informed the august House that a detailed study for the establishment of a One Entity and State Water Authority as a Body Corporate is underway.

“For this purpose, my ministry has established a Steering Committee and a Technical Committee to analyse and scrutinise the results of the study and further assess the appropriate model to be implemented.

“This initiative is in line with the direction of transformation of the water industry under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 to improve effectiveness and efficiency in water resource management and water supply services,” he said.