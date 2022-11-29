Latest Rotary Club chapter ‘a true reflection’ of urban Kuching community

KUCHING (Nov 29): The just-launched Rotary Club Urban Kuching is hailed as very unique in that its members present a true reflection of the urban Kuching community.

According to club founder and president Andre Suharto, the membership covers eight different races and four nationalities, with age groups ranging from 22 to 63.

“The majority of them are aged between 22 and 35.

“With 34 members comprising individuals of diverse professions, as well as the support from many Rotarians and Rotary Clubs that have provided the seed money, we are certain that this club will be relevant in fulfilling the some of the needs of the community.

“Sarawak is a model state in Malaysia where its people live harmoniously in multi-racial and multi-religious space. However, if we’re to ensure that such harmony would continue, we must make efforts to preserve and nurture these good practices.

“Hence it’s the very reason why members of the Rotary Club Urban Kuching are united in their pursuit to help contribute to and strengthen this harmonious living so that this can continue to exist beyond the current generation,” he said in his speech for the club launch recently, where Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was present.

Andre also highlighted another area of focus for Rotary Club Urban Kuching – for the members to expand their network of friends and business associates beyond Sarawak.

This, he pointed out, would provide good career and business development opportunities.

The Rotary Club Urban Kuching was officially chartered by Rotary International on Nov 22 this year, making it the seventh Rotary club in Kuching.

The Rotary International is a humanitarian service organisation that brings together business and professional leaders in order to provide community service, promote integrity, and advance goodwill, peace, and understanding in the world.

At the launch event last week, Abdul Karim also donated RM10,000 to Rotary Club Urban Kuching for it to carry out various projects.

“My ministry is open to working with non-governmental organisations like Rotary Club Urban Kuching, in helping us fast-track the development of Sarawakians, especially the youths.

“The Rotary Club Urban Kuching can contribute towards the betterment of the community by developing the youths, who are the leaders of tomorrow,” said Abdul Karim, who is also the state’s Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneurs Development.