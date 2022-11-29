Most of 200 GLCs not contributing to state govt

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 29): Sindumin assemblyman Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob urged the state government to improve its way in managing government-linked companies (GLCs).

He said only RM137 million contribution was recorded from 200 GLCs owned by the state government.

“We must acknowledge our weakness. We must improve the way we manage our GLCs. We have 200 GLCs but only a few contributed to the state government.

“Where are the mistakes? Where are the leakages? We need to study this,” he said during the debate session of State Assembly sitting on Tuesday.

Touching on the 2023 Budget, Yusof said although Sabah had announced RM5.138 billion, more than the previous year but it was still very low compared to the neighbouring state of Sarawak.

“Sarawak’s 2023 Budget is RM10.797 billion with RM3.997 billion for management and operations, while RM6.8 billion for development.

“With our development budget of RM788.94 million, we certainly cannot keep up with the development of our neighbouring state.

“Therefore, maybe it is time for us to learn from Sarawak how they manage their development, especially on tax collection, GLC management and others,” he added.

Yusof also said the state’s economic growth such as foreign direct investment and many others need to be sped up.

Meanwhile, he urged the relevant parties to eliminate any bureaucracy that will slow the process down.