Moving Malaysia forward: Young adults place high expectations on new federal cabinet

KUCHING (Nov 29): The youths have high expectations for the federal cabinet, to be led by Prime Minister Dato Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in moving the country forward.

Administration officer Choo Chong Seng, 29, said he looked forward to seeing the new federal government honour the rights and privileges of Sarawak and Sabah as enshrined in Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I sincerely hope that the new government would pay greater attention to the implementation of MA63 in respecting the rights of Sarawakians and Sabahans,” Choo told The Borneo Post here.

Adding on, he said by implementing this, Anwar’s administration could be a role model to future federal government in terms of recognising the significance of MA63.

Choo also expressed hope that the new federal cabinet would comprise competent and intellectual individuals who could help bring the country to greater heights, particularly amidst the ongoing global economic challenges.

From another perspective, Kenny Kueh, 26, believed that Anwar would be working under high pressure in managing the new unity government, supported by multiple political coalitions such as Barisan Nasional and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

He hailed Anwar, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader, as always championing ‘clean governance’ and anti-corruption, but he also believed that the new Prime Minister would need to seek a balance in addressing the different interests of each political bloc.

“He (Anwar) and the PH-led government would need to be balanced and also be firm in their standards. They should only appoint ministers and people with high level of integrity and morality to minimise incidence of corruption and power misuse.”

Kueh, a contract and procurement governance executive, also called for all members of the cabinet to publicly disclose their personal assets to uphold greater accountability.

In his views, teacher Damian Tang, 26, hoped that the new federal Ccabinet would tackle the issue of public transportation and affordable housing in Sarawak.

“There should be more affordable houses to be constructed in Sarawak, and the application should be open to all non-government servants as well.”

Tang also appealed for the prices of motor vehicles to be standardised between Sarawak and Peninsulas Malaysia.

‘The frequency of bus services in Kuching will also need to be improved, as well as providing free bus transportation to the public to overcome traffic congestion during peak hours,” said Tang.