My assemblyman’s fund not enough to repair roads in Kemabong – Rubin

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 29): Kemabong assemblyman Datuk Rubin Balang is up in arms over the bad condition of the roads in his constituency.

Rubin when debating the state budget 2023 on Tuesday, said that he utilised his assemblyman’s fund for the road repair but it was not enough as the extent of damages was extensive.

“The roads in Kemabong and Tuaran were damaged in a major flood last year but before the repair work could be completed, Kemabong was hit by another flood in May this year which made the condition of the roads worse,” he said.

Rubin claimed that the road concessionaire, agency or department did not fulfill their responsibility to repair the damaged roads with the reason that there was no allocation.

“I therefore used my assemblyman’s fund but it was not enough as the damages to the infrastructure were extensive,” he said.

Rubin appealed to the Works Ministry to pay serious attention to repair the damaged roads and keep them maintained.

He also raised the issue of villagers residing along the railway track from Tenom-Pangi-Rayoh to Beaufort and requested the government to solve the communication problem, especially in the Pangi and Rayoh areas which have been suffering for a long time due to the issues affecting the train service.

He lamented that the dependency on the train makes it difficult for them to go out to do business and added, “What’s more, when there’s an emergency it’s very difficult for them as they have to use a trolley even in dangerous conditions.

“So, solve their problems quickly either by building the Tenom-Beaufort road which was launched by the former Prime Minister, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, in 2001,” he said.

Rubin also requested the government to speed up the construction of the Gumisi-lnubai, Tenom Road that connects Tenom with the sub-district of Kemabong.

He was also of the opinion Kemabong should be upgraded into a full district following the increase in population and the development of economic activities in the sub-district.

Rubin also suggested that the gravity pipe system be implemented as an alternative solution to the water supply problems faced by the villagers.

“I request the government to channel the allocation to build new gravity pipes and to repair the gravity pipes that were damaged by the recent monsoon season,” he said.