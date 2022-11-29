My decision to quit Warisan benefits my constituents – Rina

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 29): Kukusan assemblywoman Rina Jainal admitted her decision to quit from the opposition five months ago has benefitted the people in the constituency.

Speaking at the State Assembly sitting on Tuesday, she said since June this year, the state government had helped her in ensuring the development, welfare and needs of people in Kukusan are taken care of.

“As a proof, more than 30 projects have been and are being done by my office through the allocations given under the state assembly’s allocation.

“There are also charity contributions being made for education, vulnerable groups, association activities and youth groups,” she said.

That amount, said Rina, does not include projects to upgrade infrastructure facilities in schools such as halls, surau, classroom and others.

“Although I have often been ridiculed for winning the state seat with only 10 majority votes, I will not take it personally because what is important to me is to be there for the people of Kukusan,” she added.

Rina quit Parti Warisan after five years with the party and joined Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah.

During the debate, she urged the state government to look into various development issues in her constituency.