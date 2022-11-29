NGO donates 62 mobile stretchers to 9 hospitals in central region

SIBU (Nov 29): Nine hospitals in the central region have received a total of 62 patient transport trolleys, donated by non-profit non-governmental organisation (NGO), One Hope Charity and Welfare.

Of the total, 23 trolleys are handed over to Sibu Hospital, 11 units to Mukah Hospital, seven units to Betong Hospital, six units to Saratok Hospital, five to Sarikei Hospital, four units to Kanowit Hospital, and two units each to Daro Hospital, Dalat Hospital and Kapit Hospital.

In his speech broadcast via Zoom for the symbolic presentation ceremony at Sibu Hospital yesterday, One Hope Charity and Welfare chairman Dato Chua Sui Hau said the NGO got to know about the medical equipment and assets needed by hospitals in Sarawak during a series of discussions with the Sarawak Health Department.

“From the discussions, we got to know that some patient transport trolleys (at the hospitals) are worn out and many are damaged.

“Therefore, we have decided to donate 62 units to these hospitals.

“The transport trolleys are amongst the most important tool in terms of providing treatment to the patients and thus, we hope that this contribution would not only make the patients more comfortable, but also improve the hospital system,” he said.

According to Chua, the number of trolleys being distributed is based on the capacity and also the locality of the hospitals.

“A big hospital has to deal with a large number of patients, whereas for a hospital in a rural area, it is quite difficult to get full resources and support,” he said.

Chua also said the donation to the hospitals in the state’s central region was not the first it had done for East Malaysia.

“During the height of Covid-19 pandemic two years ago, we donated medical equipment such as face masks, face shields, sanitisers and PPEs (personal protective equipment) because at the time, hospitals across the country lacked the equipment in dealing with the pandemic.

“The contributions, at that time, were handed over to the Health Ministry for distribution and I was informed that some of the medical equipment had been sent to hospitals in Sabah and Sarawak.”

Chua also took the opportunity to thank the public for trusting the NGO and donating to its cause.

“It has motivated us to continue helping the less-fortunate folks,” he said.

Present at the symbolic presentation ceremony yesterday were Sibu Hospital Clinical Research Centre head Dr Toh Teck Hock and hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu.