Online digitisation program at Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Ministry

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 29): Online digitisation program will be implemented in the Sabah Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Ministry.

Its minister, Datuk Shahelmy Yahya, said the implementation will be done through the Sabah Welfare Services Department (JPKA) and the Women’s Affairs Department (JHEWA), for the comfort and well-being of the people.

“The online digitisation program in my ministry has started with the implementation of the Digital Electronic Women Information (DeWI) system and the Digital Ledger (D-Ledger) system under JHEWA.

Meanwhile, the online welfare assistance application system will also operate starting January 1, 2023.

“The digitisation of my ministry is in line with the direction of the Sabah State Government through the concept of 5A, Accessible by Anyone at Any time, Anywhere, by Any Mobile Device which provides comfort for the well-being of the people,” he said in his winding up speech at the State Assembly sitting on Tuesday.

According to Shahelmy, JPKA system can be accessed through https://jpka.sabah.gov.my while JHEWA’s system available at https://wise.sabah.gov.my and https://dledger.sabah.gov.my.

With a total of RM157.58 million allocation from the 2023 Budget, Shahelmy said it shows the State Government’s high commitment and concern in developing and improving society, especially the vulnerable and the needy groups through projects and programs that have been planned throughout the year 2023.

“My ministry has implemented a high-impact community development program since 2021, namely the Homeward Program for the sick and homeless. The number of bedridden patients that my ministry has helped is 378 so far.

“For the year 2022, my ministry’s high-impact program, the Child Development Center (PPKK), is focused on children in rural or rural areas which do not have basic early learning facilities.

“Therefore, the PPKK which is a development program under the Sabah Maju Jaya Flagship Initiative will continue in 2023 by establishing two more PPKKs in rural or rural areas,” he added.

By the end of this year, Shahelmy also said it is expected that there will be an additional two PPKKs, making a total of 37 that will be fully operational with a total of 1,264 registered children.