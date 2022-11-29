Orang Ulu chamber calls for federal Budget 2023 to be re-affirmed, major road projects completed

MIRI (Nov 29): The Orang Ulu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OUCCI) has called on the incoming cabinet under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to ensure the speedy completion of the Pan Borneo Highway and Sabah-Sarawak Link Road (SSLR) projects.

Chamber president Datuk Mutang Tagal said this could be done by re-affirming the RM16.9 billion Budget 2023 tabled by the previous federal government.

“With the two Borneo Regions linked, travel time would be shortened, trade will increase, new business clusters will emerge,” he said in a statement.

He said the chamber also called for a review of national sovereign fund Khazanah so that it is restructured, revitalised, and reengineered to reinvest and multiply Malaysia’s foreign reserves of US$108 billion as of Aug 22.

The former two-term Bukit Mas MP said Anwar’s reduced Cabinet must reflect a democratic nation that is vibrant, pragmatic, compassionate, harmonious, forward-looking, multi-ethnic, and multi-religious, and upholds the Federal Constitution and rule of law.

He said the buck stops with Anwar on the Cabinet selection, which must be merit-based, guided by outstanding personal credentials or academic qualifications, experience, and talent instead of rewards for political support.

Mutang added OUCCI looks forward to a Cabinet that is a mixture of youth and experience.

“For a start, Anwar already has a number of nominees who served in the previous short-lived PH government: Anthony Loke, Gobind Singh, Yeo Bee Yin, Hanna Yeoh. Now there is Rafizi, who comes in with fresh ideas, renewed vitality, and vision for a new dawn in the nation.

“Anwar should make Khairy Jamaluddin a senator and appoint him to the Cabinet. He has got experience, guts, and tenacity to get the job done. (Dato Sri) Fadillah Yusof, (Dato Sri) Alexander Linggi are suitable nominees for the Deputy Prime Minister slot from Sarawak and Sabah,” he said.

Mutang added the chamber called on Anwar to be bold and take the “road less travelled” in adopting policies that are good for the country and people, but may be unpopular with certain segments of society.