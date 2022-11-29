Sagah calls on unity govt to consider education autonomy for Sarawak

KUCHING (Nov 29): Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn has called on the unity federal government to give due consideration to autonomy over education for Sarawak.

Saying that it is the aspiration of all Sarawakians, he asserted that the autonomy should include matters of policy and execution.

“However, the federal government shall continue to provide the required funding,” he said in his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here today.

He also congratulated Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, on behalf of the Bidayuh community, on the latter’s appointment as the country’s 10th Prime Minister.

Sagah added that he looks forward to working together with the new federal government.