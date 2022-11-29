Sagah: Repairs completed on 363 dilapidated schools, over 600 to go

KUCHING (Nov 29): Repair works have been completed on 363 dilapidated schools in Sarawak, said Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

He said over 600 dilapidated schools in the state are still in various stages of planning to be repaired or relocated.

“We still have about 600 more dilapidated schools (to be repaired or relocated) and some are still under Public Works Department (JKR) drawing board. It has not been tendered because they are looking at the various facilities that need to be repaired,” Sagah told a press conference at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex today.

He said some of the dilapidated schools situated in flood-prone areas might need to be relocated and more time is required as other federal agencies will need to be involved in the planning.

In his ministerial winding-up speech during the sixth day of the DUN sitting today, Sagah called on principals, headmasters, and district education offices to obtain the consent from the state education department for various projects and programmes approved by elected representatives.

He said the state government had allocated huge sums for various repair and upgrading projects, including RM21 million for 65 projects under the Rural Transformation Initiative (RTI) since 2017; RM147.5 million under the state development assistance fund for independence Chinese schools, mission schools, and national schools since 2019; RM33 million for 181 projects under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP); and Forest Concession Area Fund amounting to RM20.5 million for 45 projects.

“I am very pleased to share that our local Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state assembly members and members of parliament (MPs) out of their same concern for education, also allocated a total sum of RM33 million under their annual Special Projects allocations since 2019 for educational programmes and activities in their respective constituencies,” he said.

Sagah added the ministry has engaged Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak to provide in-depth training to teachers on the use of Raspberry Pi computers, as the devices had been distributed to 1,265 primary schools in the state.