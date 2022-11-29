Sarawak’s ART project progressing as planned, says Transport Minister

KUCHING (Nov 29): The implementation of the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) project is progressing as planned by Sarawak Metro, said Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

He said the project is being implemented through open tender, which reflects transparency and good governance practices.

Lee added that as of 2022’s second quarter, tenders for various phases were called and awarded by Sarawak Metro.

“For the operation of ART, the Blue Line which covers Rembus to Riveria is expected to commence service in Q4 2025 and is expected to be extended to Hikmah Exchange in Q4 2026.

“The Red Line, which is from Kuching Sentral to Pending, is expected to begin in Q4 2026 while the Green Line, which covers Pending to Damai Central, is expected to commence in Q4 2027,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

Lee said the Proof-of-Concept exercise of the ART vehicle was also scheduled for the first quarter of 2023.

“The ART is the backbone of the Kuching Urban Transportation System – which is one of the catalytic initiatives under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 to improve and modernize the public transport system within the Greater Kuching area.

“Sarawak Metro Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation, has been entrusted to implement the project,” he said.

On the progress of the hydrogen bus trial operation, Lee said since the launch in January 2020, the hydrogen bus recorded a total ridership of 25,564 passengers from September 2020 to October 2022.

“Currently, the vendor registration for the H2 feeder bus is ongoing while tender contracts involving the scope and requirement for the H2 Feeder Bus Depot Infrastructure Design, delivery of H2 Feeder Bus and Integrated System as well as the requirements for H2 fuel supply are being finalised,” he said.