Sarawak’s rural electricity supply coverage at 97.1 pct, says Julaihi

KUCHING (Nov 29): Sarawak’s rural electricity supply coverage has reached 97.1 per cent, said Utility and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said the state government had allocated RM2.37 billion in 2019 to speed up rural electrification under Projek Rakyat, which has since resulted in 23,319 households being supplied with 24-hour electricity until the third quarter of 2022.

“This figure shows an increase compared to 2021, which involved 20,445 households; 14,408 households in 2020; and 7,798 households in 2019.

“It is estimated that there are 11,700 households that still do not have electricity in rural areas,” he said when winding up his ministerial speech during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He said the Sarawak government aims to achieve complete 24-hour electricity supply coverage state-wide by 2025.

Julaihi said since 2019, among the Projek Rakyat for rural electricity supply that have been or are being implemented include the construction of 12 substations, of which nine have been fully completed, in Tatau, Kanowit, Nanga Kesit, Sebauh, Sangan, Ngungun, Julau, Pakan, and Dalat.

He said a substation in Belaga is currently under construction, a substation in Long Lama is at the tender award stage, while a substation in Ba Kelalan is presently in the design stage.

Other projects included the construction of 500km main distribution line connecting the substations, of which 60 per cent has been completed so far; 78 last connection projects, which are being implemented in 802 villages and longhouses that will benefit 17,200 households and to date has reached 68.4 per cent completion; and five phases of the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) which have been completed, benefiting 12,215 households in 408 villages and longhouses.

He said the sixth phase of Sares, under the Ministry of Rural Development, is currently in the implementation phase involving 141 villages and longhouses, which will benefit 2,863 households.

“So far, the implementation of this project is at 85.1 per cent and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023,” he added.