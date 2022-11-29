Sri Aman police seek public info on missing woman

KUCHING (Nov 29): The police are seeking information on the whereabouts of a woman from Sri Aman reported missing after leaving her house on Saturday (Nov 26).

According to acting Sri Aman police chief ASP Mass Nur Haslinda, the missing person is Teresa Gudom, 48, from Lot 225, Lorong 3B, Sri Jaya Park, Jalan Hollis in Sri Aman.

“She was last seen walking at Jalan Sabu, nearby the Kampung Muhibbah junction from Bandar Simanggang, at 10am on Nov 26.

“She was wearing a gray-collared T-shirt and a pair of long black pants,” Mass said in a statement.

For identification, Teresa is of stout build and has a height of 157cm, tanned skin, a round face with two moles on the forehead and lower edge of her right eye and straight black shoulder-length hair.

It was learnt that Teresa had been reported missing for the third time. She had been found walking in nearby housing areas on the first and second times. It was learnt she also suffers from mental illness and has often been depressed since 2011.

“The police and her family members are still searching for Teresa. Any members of the public who have seen her, or have information on her, can contact the Sri Aman IPD at 083-322121/122 or the Operations Room at 083-322035,” Mass said.

Members of the public can also contact police stations at Pantu (011-65727285), Lingga (011-65727673), Batu Lintang (011-65727973) or Skrang (011-65729711).