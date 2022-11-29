Sri Maha Mariamman Temple president calls for leaders to focus on rebuilding Malaysian economy

KUCHING (Nov 29): The leadership of the federation must concentrate on rebuilding the economy and establishing Malaysia as a major nation in Southeast Asia and the world once again, said Sri Maha Mariamman Temple president Shankar Ram Asnani.

In a press release, Shankar congratulated Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for being appointed the 10th Malaysian Prime Minister and the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) state government for forging a unity government together with PH at federal level.

“With Sarawak as a key partner in the federal government, we have full confidence that it is only a matter of time that such can be achieved,” said the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Satok vice chairman.

“With the guidance, prudence, and wisdom of His Majesty the King, Sarawak took a step forward to lend a helping hand to forge alliance with PH to form the federal government, but we must always protect the interest of Sarawak as Sarawakians because it is our duty to this motherland to ensure peace and prosperity for all races.”

According to him, the Sarawak government under the leadership of Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has been very pragmatic and careful.

“The Premier has always forged ties but not that he joined them, but he forged ties to form the federal government.

“So, this time round you see the sincerity of Sarawak leadership, of course, after the Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Anthony Loke followed by its president Lim Guan Eng, had apologised to the Premier and Sarawak. This is a remarkable move that our Premier helped to form this unity government and paved the way for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to be the Prime Minister of Malaysia,” he said.

He called on the federal government to emulate the good things that Sarawak has done for its people, such as the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), which was established to unify the multi-ethnic and multi-religious community.

He said the country needs urgent attention, with national debt and cost of living at an all-time high and the people trying hard to make ends meet.

Shankar called for other factions to reciprocate the goodwill of the Sarawak government and to refrain from personal or divisive politics.

At the same time, he said the federal government must play its role to honour the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and ensure that Sarawak regains its rightful equal status with full autonomy in the federation.