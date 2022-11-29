St Barnabas’ gets RM900,000 Unifor grant for new church building

MIRI (Nov 29): The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) under the Premier of Sarawak’s Office recently presented an RM900,000 grant to St Barnabas’ Church Taman Tunku for the construction of its new church building.

Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dr Ripin Lamat, who is also Lambir assemblyman, handed over the grant.

Ripin, who also attended the church’s parish sale, said he will help St Barnabas’ with an allocation next year.

He also sent his Christmas greetings to all Christians.

St Barnabas’ Church is still short of RM300,000 for its building fund.

It was previously short of RM1.2 million prior to the allocation given by Unifor.