Thai’s ‘Lover Boy’ Phum Viphurit among key acts at Sunbear Festival 2022

KUCHING (Nov 29): The Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022 will be Thai singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit’s second appearance in Sarawak.

The event will be staged on Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) here this Dec 9 and 10.

Having risen to meteoric fame in 2018 following his hit single ‘Lover Boy’, Phum will perform on the second day of the festival, where he will be sharing the stage with The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, FUR, Ramengvrl, Sekumpulan Orang Gila (SOG) and other featured acts.

Previously, the Thai performed at Kuching Waterfront Jazz Festival in October, where he entertained the crowd with his famous numbers ‘Wings’, ‘Long Gone’ and ‘Softly Spoken’, as well as thepopular ‘Lover Boy’.

His long-awaited album ‘The Greng Jai Piece’ is expected for release soon.

In connection with the music festival, bring three Sunbear logo cut-outs featured on the print edition of The Borneo Post along with reports on the festival, to Tirta Barong at Wayang Street here to redeem the special 30 per cent discount on the purchase of one ticket.

Remember to follow ‘Sunbear Festival’ and ‘The Borneo Post’ via respective social media pages (Facebook or Instagram) to be eligible for this offer.

The discount is limited to only 200 tickets, with the offer ending this Dec 5.

For more information, follow ‘Sunbear Festival’ on Facebook and Instagram, call +6016-5768797 or send emails toliveinkch@gmail.com.

The Borneo Post and Utusan Borneo are the official Sarawak media partners of Sunbear Music and Arts Festival 2022.