Win Tioman state seat to overhaul Pahang govt, Hadi tells PN

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 29): Claiming democracy is not being “respected”, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition should overhaul the Pahang government if it wins the deferred Tioman state seat election on Dec 7.

Abdul Hadi said that the party that has the majority of the seats should be selected to lead the state even in a minority government, as it is part of the democratic process.

“If we win the Tioman seat then we have to overhaul. Because right now democracy is not respected. If we follow the majority, then must choose the party with the majority.

“Even in a minority government, the party with the majority should be selected. But the one chosen is Pakatan Harapan. This is not the right democratic concept,” he said in a press conference after a ceramah at Sriti Darul Ummah Mentara in Pianggu, Pahang last night.

The press conference was aired on his Facebook page.

Abdul Hadi was also asked if the collaboration between Barisan Nasional (BN) and PH in forming the state government will influence Tioman voters’ decision.

To this, he said he hoped they would respect the majority.

“This one we will have to wait and see. This is a minority government. We hope the people will respect the majority,” he added without elaborating.

PN won 17 Pahang state assembly seats, while BN won 16 state seats, and PH won eight seats in the Nov 19 election.

However, polling for the Tioman state seat was postponed following the death of the PN candidate Md Yunus Ramli, 61, at 3.30am on Nov 19, believed to be due to a heart attack.

This saw a hung Pahang state assembly for the first time as no party obtained a simple majority of 22 seats to form the state government.

But yesterday, Pahang BN reached an agreement to form the state government with PH.

Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is also Pahang BN chairman, has been reappointed as the menteri besar. — Malay Mail