Abd Karim: Several buildings, monuments in S’wak proposed to be conserved as WW2 memorial sites

KUCHING (Nov 30): Several buildings and monuments have been identified and proposed to be gazetted as heritage sites for the conservation of Second World War memorial sites, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said these sites will be promoted together with the Air Raid Shelter in Kuching and Miri as Borneo War Memorial Trail, under the Sabah-Sarawak-Labuan Joint Tourism Cooperation and Collaboration.

“The war memorial sites in Kuching are the Punjabi barrack, the ammunition bunker, the bomb bunker located in Batu Lintang Teacher’s Training College.

“In Miri, the remnants of the first Japanese landing craft, the grave of the lighthouse keeper Awang Metali and the old lighthouse at Brighton Beach are in the process of being recognised and gazetted as heritage sites in Sarawak,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) here today.

Further on heritage conservation, Abdul Karim said that identification and documentation of important tangible and intangible cultural heritage of Sarawak are ongoing.

He cited as examples the Air Raid Shelter at Canada Hill, Old Waterfall Dam, the Old Well at Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple and Makam Datuk Permaisuri in Miri; Fort Ranee in Saratok; Fort Tebakang in Serian; St Paul’s church in Lingga; Pulau Dato Kong in Sebauh; Sacred Heart Church of Sungai Bawan in Kanowit; Batu Narit in Pa Bengar, Long Banga, Pa Lungan of Bario; Batu Narit in Long Semadoh; Batu Angan in Ba Kelalan and the Beting Maru battlefield in Saribas.

He said one of the foremost tasks of the new Arts, Culture and Heritage Section of his ministry is to enhance policies on cultural heritage and tourism sustainability by improving the preservation and management of heritage.

“With the new Sarawak Heritage Ordinance 2019, the state’s tangible and intangible heritage will be identified, protected and documented with proper heritage management and preservation plan,” he added.