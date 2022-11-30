Admin accountant claims trial to Penrissen CBT case involving over RM35,000

KUCHING (Nov 30): An admin accountant claimed trail in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of criminal breach of trust (CBT) involving RM35,097.30.

Priscilla Philip, 29, was charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code.

She allegedly committed the act at an eatery where she had been working in Kota Padawan, Jalan Penrissen between Aug 1 and 31.

Judge Afidah Abdul Rahman set Jan 11 next year for case management and allowed the accused to be released on court bail of RM5,000 with two local sureties.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Aiman Mutallib Mohamad Sharif prosecuted the case while Priscilla was unrepresented by counsel.