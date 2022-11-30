Arts council preparing to establish Sarawak Academy of Arts, says Karim

KUCHING (Nov 29): The Sarawak Arts Council (MSS) is working to establish the Sarawak Academy of Arts (Akses), said Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

The Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister said the council will continue programmes and activities for the development and promotion of the arts in the country and abroad next year through strategic collaborations with various parties.

“MSS is preparing towards the establishment of the Sarawak Academy of Arts (Akses) in parallel with the construction of the Sarawak Performance Arts Centre,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

He said the council will also continue its capacity development programme to attract more youth and the community to venture into this creative industry that is capable of generating higher income and providing new job opportunities.

Abdul Karim said in an effort to inculcate and promote art and culture in the country and abroad, MSS was involved in art performances during the Matta Fair, Acara Tonggak for Sarawak Day, National Day, Malaysia Day, TYT Birthday Celebration, Rainforest World Music Festival, Borneo Jazz, Citrawarna, and Sarawak Regatta, with the participation of approximately 5,000 activists, artists, Friends of Sarawak Art, and community from various fields.

“The programmes were followed and watched by almost 450,000 viewers through MSS social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

“At the international level, MSS is in collaboration with STB for overseas performances during tourism roadshows in 10 countries namely in London, Paris, Korea, Singapore, Germany, India, Italy, Netherland, Papua New Guinea, and Indonesia,” he said.

Abdul Karim said MSS through the MySENI grant has approved a total of RM820,000 for 44 applicants.

“These consist of individual art activists (16), associations and organisations (8), clubs, IPTA/IPTS (5), and companies related to arts (16).

“The grant has received positive response from industry players in encouraging and helping them to implement various arts and cultural programmes and activities in all parts of Sarawak,” he said.

MSS was established under the Sarawak Arts Council Ordinance 2008 and started to operate as a statutory body on Sept 1, 2021.

Its role is to implement arts related development programmes and activities, focusing on performing arts, visual arts, literary arts, and virtual arts.