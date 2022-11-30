Bintulu cops nab road bully suspect in viral video incident

BINTULU (Nov 30): Police arrested a man yesterday to assist with the investigation of a road bullying incident here.

Bintulu police chief Supt Batholomew Umpit said the suspect in his 30s was detained at home following a report lodged by the victim at 4.42pm yesterday.

He said the suspect has a previous criminal record and will be investigated under Section 323 and Section 506 of the Penal Code for causing hurt and criminal intimidation.

“Based on the initial investigation, the suspect is said to have mental problems, but we will verify with the hospital,” Batholomew told reporters during the Bintulu police’s monthly assembly at the Bintulu District police headquarters today.

He said two videos went viral on social media yesterday.

“The first at the traffic light, based on information, it was an old incident that occurred a few months ago.

“The latest video, the complainant lodged a report at 4.42pm at the police station yesterday,” he explained.

In his report, the complainant claimed that the suspect had threatened to look for him again to beat him up.

Batholomew said based on this report, there was an element of criminal intimidation and the viral video clearly showed the suspect assaulting the victim in the car.