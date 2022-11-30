Wednesday, November 30
Continuous rain warning in Sabah, seven other states until Dec 4

In Sabah, affected areas would be in Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan and Beluran) and Kudat. – AFP photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 30): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of continuous rain in eight states from tomorrow until Sunday (Dec 4).

MetMalaysia said in a statement today that continuous rain is expected from tomorrow until Saturday (Dec 3) in four states, namely Perak (Hulu Perak); Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Bharu, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang, Pasir Puteh and Kuala Krai); Pahang (Jerantut, Kuantan and Pekan); and the whole of Terengganu.

Similar weather condition is forecast to begin tomorrow in Sabah, involving areas in Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan and Beluran) and Kudat while Perlis, Kedah and Penang are expected to experience two days of continuous rain from Saturday (Dec 3). – Bernama

