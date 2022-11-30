Dr Rundi: Areas in Serian, Sri Aman approved for irrigated paddy cultivation project

KUCHING (Nov 30): Kampung Mujat in Serian and Selepong-Panggil in Sri Aman are new areas approved for irrigated paddy cultivation project to boost Sarawak’s rice production, said Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He said this is among one of the major initiatives and as a long-term solution taken by the various departments and agencies under his ministry to reduce Sarawak’s over reliance on imported rice.

“Rice is our staple food, and the current annual domestic production can only meet 38 per cent of Sarawak requirements. In order to meet our rice demand, Sarawak had to import 146,000 metric tonnes of rice in 2021, valued at RM387 million.

“However, to avoid unexpected shortage of rice supply in the global market, Padiberas Nasional Berhad (Bernas) keeps 33,200 metric tonnes of rice as stockpile and another 20,000 metric tonnes as trading stock, which could sustain five months’ supply, since monthly commercial demand of rice in Sarawak is estimated at about 10,000 metric tonnes,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech at the State Legislative Assembly today.

For the irrigated paddy cultivation project at Kampung Mujat, he said this will involve 80 hectares with a cost of RM4.5 million and the tender for this project is expected to be called next year (2023).

As for the project at Selepong-Panggil in Sri Aman, he said this project will be developed in phases and will begin with an initial size of 600 hectares. Once completed, this project has the potential to produce double cropping of 5,400 metric tonnes of paddy annually.

He also informed that another project is the Batang Lupar Rice Granary Project developed by Integrated Agriculture Development Area (IADA) Batang Lupar where the development of major infrastructures at Lingga-Banting is progressing well.

He revealed this project is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2024 with a total cost of RM102.5 million.

Once completed, he said the development of these 920 hectares is expected to produce double cropping of 7,400 metric tonnes of paddy annually.

“The total area that is suitable for paddy cultivation in Sarawak is estimated at about 150,000 hectares, including more than 200 Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID)’s schemes and other agriculture production areas. However, majority of these areas are either lacking of farm infrastructure or in a dilapidated condition.

“Due to the poor condition of the infrastructure in most of these areas, the farmers have either left their land idle or planted other lucrative crops such as oil palm. As a result, the total size of land that is currently cultivated with paddy has significantly reduced to about 83,000 hectares in 2021,” he said.

He pointed out in order to develop a conducive environment for paddy production and to avoid further reduction of paddy land size, DID Sarawak is currently rehabilitating two existing schemes namely Tanjung Purun Scheme and Kampung Pueh Scheme which cover an area of 200 hectares with a cost of RM3.8 million under the 12th Malaysian Plan (12MP).

Another project that has been approved for infrastructure upgrading by DID Sarawak is the rehabilitation of Mid-Sadong I Scheme with a cost of RM30 million involving more than 500 hectares and it is at planning stage.

“In this scheme, about 100 hectares at Kampung Lubok Punggor will be devoted for the cultivation of specialty rice, Biris. The development of this project is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2023.

“In addition, a total of 90 hectares of existing paddy area in Lebor, Serian Division will also be rehabilitated by the Department of Agriculture Sarawak (DOA) of which to date, 30 hectares have been developed. Another area at Abok, Pantu in Sri Aman Division, which covers an area of 120 hectares, is also being planned for upgrading under 12MP,” he said.

He also informed two major companies have shown an interest to be SMART Large-Scale Paddy Planting Model (SMART SBB) players in Sarawak, as his Ministry has also invited private sectors to invest and participate in large-scale paddy cultivation.

“To achieve higher yield and quality, farmers are encouraged to use quality paddy seeds. For this purpose, the Department of Agriculture Sarawak has established a 46-hectare permanent seed farm at Stumbin, in Sri Aman Division. In 2022, DOA Sarawak has produced 42 metric tonnes of quality paddy seeds. These seeds were distributed to about 1,500 farmers and private companies for cultivation,” he said.

He also said the government through DOA Sarawak has distributed 14 units of tractors and 25 units of harvesters with a total cost of RM6.54 million over the last four years.

On a related matter, he expressed gratitude to the state government for the RM194.48 million allocation in the State Budget 2023, as the allocation is crucial for the Ministry to embark on the transformation initiatives towards achieving its vision of an advanced agriculture sector and rural economy by 2030.