Dr Rundi: Precision Farming Park sites identified in Kuching, Bintulu, Miri

KUCHING (Nov 30): The Sarawak Ministry of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development has identified three sites to be developed as Precision Farming Park each in Kuching, Bintulu and Miri.

Its minister Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom said the state government has allocated a total sum of RM90 million for this purpose.

“The project is expected to commence in 2023 with an allocation of RM21 million.

“This programme is also expected to attract greater youth and private sector involvement,” he told the august House at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting.

In his ministerial winding-up speech, Dr Rundi said the development of Precision Farming Park is a strategy to improve production, productivity and efficiency for high value agrofood.

“This concept of food production area will be equipped with precise and modern agriculture facilities such as automated machines and Internet of Things (IoT) which are the important elements in increasing crops production and productivity.

“It focused on the production of commercial and high value crops such as chili, tomato, golden melon, shallot and ginger,” he said.

On the development of agroparks in the state, he said an allocation of RM14.8 million will be provided to complete the farming facilities at Sungai Baji Agropark in Sarikei and for preliminary works at Parit Bugis Agropark in Sarikei and Asajaya Agropark in Samarahan next year.

“My ministry has also been allocated a sum of RM3.3 million in 2023 to develop three new areas namely Bebuling and Lubok Tamang in Betong division and Simanggang in Sri Aman division.

“In addition, my ministry has identified four potential areas namely Lubok Ipoi, Lubok Trenggas and Gedong-Semalatong in Samarahan division and at Mulu, Miri division,” he said.