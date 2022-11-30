Dr Rundi: Rabid dog cases in S’wak show downward trend from 2018-2022

KUCHING (Nov 30): The percentages of rabies-positive dog cases recorded over a four-year period in Sarawak showed a downward trend from a 42 per cent in 2018 to 14 per cent in 2022, said Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

The Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development Minister said bite cases also showed a downward trend from over 400 cases per month in 2018 to 250 cases per month in 2022.

“This statistic shows that the rabies situation in Sarawak is under control,” he said in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Sitting today.

Dr Rundi told the august House that his ministry has been considering establishing a Sarawak Quarantine and Inspection Services (SAQIS) to enhance biosecurity measures in the state.

“The proposed SAQIS will be an agency similar to Malaysia Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS) in West Malaysia.

“The establishment of SAQIS is crucial to safeguard the biosecurity in maintaining Sarawak disease-free status,” he said.

On African Swine Fever (ASF), Dr Rundi said to date, 6,263 animals owned by over 800 backyard pig owners had been culled and disposed of to contain the outbreak.

“A total of 34 commercial farms were also affected and were contained by culling exercises with 31,130 animals culled and disposed of,” he revealed.

He said the Sarawak government has approved an allocation of RM5.5 million as compassionate assistance to lighten the affected farmers.

“In 2021, 196 backyard farmers, who were affected by the disease, have been assisted and the remaining sum will be disbursed in stages,” he added.

ASF was first detected in the state’s domesticated backyard pig farms at Buduk Bui, Lawas, Limbang division in July last year. The disease has since spread to most parts of Sarawak affecting both the indigenous pig farms and the commercial pig farms.