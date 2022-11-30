Dr Rundi: Salcra to pay out RM75 mln to participants this year

KUCHING (Nov 30): The Board of Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) has approved net proceeds of RM75 million to be disbursed to 12,605 eligible participants for the year 2022, says Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi.

“This amount is an increase of RM14.2 million from RM60.8 million in 2021. The payment of the nett proceeds will be disbursed in two stages,” said the Minister of Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development in his ministerial winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly today.

On Salcra’s financial performance as at Sept 30, Dr Rundi said the 19 estates developed by Salcra had generated a total revenue of RM235.1 million and a surplus of RM130.1 million.

“This is an increase of 48 per cent or RM42.0 million compared to the same period in 2021. The increase is attributed to the favourable palm oil price especially in the first half of the year, and implementation of production improvement initiatives to mitigate labour shortage,” he added.

He also said that as mandated by Salcra Ordinance 1976, all land developed by Salcra shall be issued with Section 18 title of the Sarawak Land Code.

To date, 21,585 lots (39,638 hectares) or 81 per cent of a total 27,289 lots (48,262 hectares) developed by Salcra have been surveyed.

“From this, 17,546 lots (32,582 hectares) or 64 per cent have been issued with land titles. The survey works for the remaining 5,704 lots are expected to be completed by 2025.

“My ministry is working closely with the Land and Survey Department to expedite the cadastral survey and issuance of land title. I urge the Department of Land and Survey to speed up the process of issuance of title for those lands that have been surveyed,” he said.

He added that the Sarawak government under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) had allocated RM6 million for Salcra to carry out surveys on the remaining 5,704 lots.

“The target for 2022 is to survey 1,769 lots. As of October 2022, 1,193 lots have been surveyed.”

He also informed the august House that under 12MP, Salcra has been approved a ceiling of RM183.75 million, comprising RM122.75 million of federal fund and RM61 million of state fund to carry out eight continuation projects and 19 new projects.

On a related matter, Dr Rundi said Salcra had been identified as one of agencies that could assist to resolve shortage and high prices of agro-inputs, particularly in the supply of fertiliser.

“In this respect, my ministry has requested Salcra through its subsidiary company, Sarawak Fertiliser Sdn Bhd to look at ways and means to provide affordable and constant supply of fertiliser to ensure planted crops get the necessary nutrients for improved yield and production,” he added.